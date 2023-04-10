ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has vehemently criticised the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration for removing the name of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which was first introduced by the PPP administration to help Pakistan’s underprivileged citizens.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Marri expressed her surprise that Bhutto’s images had been taken down from the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and urged the previous PTI administration to invest in their own self-promotion in its place.

Marri further mentioned that the Sindh government has given flour to 7.8 million needy individuals and that Rs. 404 billion had been set up for the BISP. The PTI senators’ motion to relaunch the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme to combat food inflation was rejected by the House in the meantime.

