Rana Sanaullah Khan, minister of the interior, issued a warning to the PTI leadership on Saturday not to interfere with the orderly conduct of the by-elections in Punjab.

He urged in a news release that “Imran Khan Niazi and PTI must refrain from disrupting the peaceful proceedings of the by-election by encouraging riots or violence.” He made it quite apparent that no one would be permitted to undermine the state’s authority. He thought Imran Khan would turn to anarchy because the PTI candidates’ loss in the by-elections appeared impending and unavoidable.

According to Sanaullah, any occurrence like the Daska by-election will be dealt with harshly, and he urged Imran’s followers to refrain from using force. According to the minister, there have been rumours that the PTI sent around 500 armed individuals to Punjab in order to maintain law and order during the by-election.

He said that prominent PTI figures like Parvez Khattak, Asad Qaiser Ali Mohammad Khan, and Murad Saeed provided refuge to the rioters.Sanaullah referred to the PTI’s call for polling agents to be appointed outside of the constituency as a plot to rig the election. He declared that the government would not permit those who had robbed the populace for the previous four years to steal the votes of voters in 20 constituencies during the by-elections.

He believed that on July 17, voters in 20 constituencies participating in by-elections would end Imran Khan’s political career. He pledged that the administration will guarantee a peaceful, free, transparent, and fair election.