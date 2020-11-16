GILGIT : The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as winner of Gilgit-Baltistan elections on Monday as the party and its ally managed to secure at least 11 seats, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. The PTI bagged 10 seats, independent candidates won seven and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) managed to clinch three seats.

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), an ally of PTI, has emerged victorious in one out total 23 constituencies up for grabs while Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) only managed to bag two seats. The details of constituency-wise results are given below. In GBA-1, Amjad Hussain of PPP emerged victorious with 11,178 votes, beating independent rival Sultan Rais who secured 8,356. PTI candidate Johar Ali managed third position with 403 votes. PTI candidate Fateh ullah Khan secured victory against PPP rival Jamil Ahmed for GBA-2 seat. The PTI candidate bagged 6,696 votes versus 6,694 votes bagged by the PPP candidate, winning the seat by a mere two votes.

PPP candidate Amjad Hussain clinched victory in GBA-4 election by securing 4,716 votes. Muhammad Ayub of Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) came second with 4,291 while Zulfiqar Ali of PTI bagged 2,200 votes. Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa emerged victorious after bagging 2,570 votes in GBA-5 election. Rizwan Ali of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen secured the second position with 1,850 votes.

PTI’s Abaid ullah Baig managed to clinch victory with 6,600 votes to defeat the independent candidate Noor Muhammad, who secure 4,584 votes. Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon of PTI defeated his PPP opponent Syed Mehdi Shah, former G-B chief minister, in GBA-7 election. Maqpoon secured 5,290 votes while Shah managed to bag 4,114 votes. Muhammad Kazim of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) – an ally of PTI – won the election in GBA-8 constituency by bagging 7,534 votes. PPP’s Syed M Ali Shah came second with 7,146 votes. Wazir Muhammad Saleem, an independent candidate, bagged 6,286 votes to defeat Fida Muhammad Nashad of PTI in GBA-9 election. Nashad secured 5,187 votes.

In GBA-10, independent candidate Raja Nasir Ali Khan by securing 4,667 beat Wazir Hassan of PTI, who managed to bag 3,344 votes. In GBA-11, Syed Amjad Ali of PTI with 5,733 votes defeated independent candidate Syed Musin Rizvi, who managed to bag 2,016. In GBA-12, PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan beat PPP’s Imran Nadeem , bagging 7,534 votes. Nadeem managed to secure 7,146 votes. PTI candidate Khalid Khurshid Khan emerged victorious against his rival PPP’s Abdul Hameed Khan in GBA-13 election. Khalid was voted by 4,836 people while Hameed could only get 3,117 votes. PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Farooq secured the third position with 2,192 votes. PTI candidate Shamsul Haq Lone won GBA-14 seat against his rival PPP’s Muzaffar Ali. Shams bagged 5,354 votes while Muzaffar could only manage 3,473. PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Farooq came third with 3,009 votes. Independent candidate Shah Baig bagged the seat with 2,713 votes, beating another independent candidate, Muhammad Dilpazir, who managed to bag 2,309 votes. One of the two seats won by the PML-N, the party’s Muhammad Anwar managed to get 4,813 votes against independent candidate Attaullah who got 2,576 votes. PTI candidate Haider Khan, with 5,389 votes, secured GBA-17 seat against his JUI-F rival Rehman Khaliq who managed 5,162. PPP candidate Ghafar Khan came third with 423 votes.

Gul Bar Khan — PTI candidate for GBA-18 — secures victory against independent candidate Malik Kifayar ur Rehman. Gul Bar was voted by 6,793 people while Kifayat ur Rehman managed only 5,986 votes. In this constituency, independent candidate Nawaz Khan emerged on top with 6,208 votes, beating PPP’s Syed Jalal Ali Shah who managed to attain 4,967 votes. Nazir Ahmed of PTI clinched this seat with 5,582 votes, beating PML’s Khan Akbar Khan who managed to bag 3,815 votes.

The second seat won by the PML-N, the party’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad managed to bag 4,334 votes versus PPP’s Muhammad Ayub Shah, who bagged 3,430 votes. In GBA-22, independent candidate Mustaq Hussain with 6,051 votes managed to beat his rival from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Ibrahim Sanai, who could only get 4,945 votes. Independent candidate Abdul Hameed emerged victorious in the GBA-23 election with 3,666 votes. His opponent PTI’s Amina Bibi bagged 3,296 votes, securing the second position. PPP’s Muhammad Ismail won the election in GBA-24 constituency by securing 6,206 votes. PTI candidate Syed Shamsuddin came second with 5,361 votes ,According to data obtained from the G-B Election Commission, out of 745,361 registered voters, 339,992 are women. Nearly 1,234 polling stations were set up in the 23 constituencies, of which 415 had been declared extremely sensitive. TLTP