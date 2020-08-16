PTI govt’s polices destructive for Pakistan: Asif Zardari

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday has called the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as destructive for Pakistan. In a statement, the PPP leader said that the general masses are not getting relief in any field of life. The government has failed to develop different sectors of the country including foreign affairs, political structure and economy, he added. The former president has also forwarded guidelines to party leaders in Central Executive Committee (CEC) session of the PPP and directed to devise proper strategy. “We have to protect the country from difficult time,” he asserted. Asif Ali Zardari further said that PTI is pushing back Pakistan from the development.