LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar says the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government upgraded 1533 schools in three years whereas the previous government upgraded only 1330 schools in five years.

In his message on International Literacy Day, CM Buzdar said that the literacy ignites human consciousness and it is only through knowledge that nations rise to glory. He said that the provision of education was the basic right of every child and the Government of Punjab was in action to provide children with this right.

“Comprehensive Punjab School Education Policy 2020 has been introduced in the history of the province,” said Usman Buzdar. Usman Buzdar said that for the first time, spcial attention has been paid to transgender education to increase literacy rate in the province.

“Our government opened first school for transgenders in Multan,” he said. “More than 31,000 School Teaching Interns (STIs) are being recruited to compensate for the shortage of teachers in school,” said Usman Buzdar.

“The process of recruiting more than 33,000 male and female educators will begin soon,” said the chief minister adding that recruitment rules have been relaxed to address the shortage of teachers in schools in 10 backward districts. Punjab CM further stated that 7,000 more schools will be upgraded during current fiscal year.