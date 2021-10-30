The banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been protesting for over a week now as the interior minister talked about ‘negotiations’. The TLP is not doing this for the first time; the group has been emboldened by each victory when the government nearly surrenders. The last few years have seen the TLP gain momentum at the cost of peaceful and routine life in cities. That such groups manage to bring cities in Pakistan to a standstill over their demands should be a serious cause of concern for all those who actually run this country, or at least pretend to do so. Demands such as the expulsion of the French ambassador are not easy to comply with and nor are they in the interest of the country when Pakistan is already under tremendous pressure from the Financial Action Task Force the government is at least well aware of this.

The paramilitary Rangers, with enhanced powers, have been deployed for two months in Punjab with the express intention to deescalate the ensuing exigency. This forms a deja vu for many as Karachi too was put under the same mechanism as lawlessness there was at its peak a decade ago. It remains to be seen as to what administrative and political linchpins come into play to woo the agitating group which, on its part, feels that it has been deceived and the promises with it were not honoured.

The government should adopt a multipronged approach while dealing with the TLP and the likes. Moving in paramilitary forces is a step in the right direction, but it has to be supplemented with a low-profile but high-intensity dialogue with the religious group so as to do away with irritants for all times to come. The stance that the government will not engage the TLP in talks is unwarranted and could be counter-productive.

Pakistan is passing through a tough phase in terms of its economy and international relations. Rise in global prices have had an adverse impact on the purchasing power of the populace, and further compounded by the dip of rupee’s strength. Likewise, FATF and revulsion in Afghanistan are other testing issues. In such an environment, any demand for expelling the French envoy, or severing ties with it, does not go in line with our national interests.

All these measures appear to have produced no tangible result. The key failing remains the inability of the government to decide whether it wants to strike deals with the TLP or to use force against it. This seesaw of decision-making has depleted the official resolve required to take decisive steps to overcome the TLP challenge.