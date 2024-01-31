PTI founder and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14, 14 years imprisonment with hard labor in Tosha Khana case, Imran disqualified for 10 years

PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor in the Tosha Khana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Tosha Khana case.

During the hearing, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Basheer asked PTI founder, have you submitted your 342 statement? On which Imran Khan said I have prepared the statement, I will submit the statement if Bushra Bibi and my lawyers come.

The founder of PTI while talking to the judge said why are you in such a hurry? I have been cheated, I was only called to appear, after which PTI founder angrily left the courtroom.

Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood were sentenced to 10, 10 years imprisonment with hard labor in a cipher case

Founder PTI said give me some time, my lawyers are coming but Judge Muhammad Bashir refused to give time to founder PTI.

Later, the judge sent a message to Imran Khan through the jail superintendent that you should come to the courtroom, we have to complete our proceedings, but the PTI founder refused, after which Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court gave a summary judgment in the Tosha Khana case. Heard.

When Imran Khan came to the courtroom after being repeatedly called in the court, Judge Muhammad Bashir sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years of imprisonment with hard labor in the Tosha Khana case. It also imposed a fine of Rs.1 lakh and disqualified the founder PTI for 10 years.

When did the Tosha Khana case happen?

Imran Khan is accused of getting valuable gifts from foreign countries at a low price during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022 and then selling these gifts for 635,000 dollars.

Imran Khan’s gifts include a valuable watch from Saudi Arabia, which has a model of Kaaba and is estimated to be worth Rs 60-65 crore in the international market.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said on October 21, 2022 that former Prime Minister Imran Khan made false statements regarding the gifts and assets of Tosha Khana under Article 63 (1) of the Constitution.

Apart from this, a petition was also filed by the Election Watchdog in the Sessions Court requesting to initiate criminal proceedings against the Chairman PTI.

On May 10, 2023, the trial court indicted Imran Khan for providing false information in the Tosha Khana case, but on July 4, the Islamabad High Court annulled the order of the Sessions Court and ordered the petitioner to be heard and given a decision within 7 days. Directed.

On August 4, the Islamabad High Court annulled the decision of the Sessions Court regarding the Tosha Khana criminal case and directed the judge to re-judge the case against the petitioner on August 5. Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.