NOWSHERA :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said the PTI founder Imran Khan adheres to his ideology and principles, adding he is his role model in politics.The KP CM said this while inaugurating a dam along with KP ministers and MPs. He said for success in life a man has to stand on his principles.“KP government is making efforts to improve all departments. Possible measure are being taken to provide young people with employments. We will invest in our people,” the CM said.

Gandapur visited Nowshera district to formally inaugurate the newly-constructed Jaroba Dam.He was accompanied by provincial ministers Aqibullah Khan, Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, and MNAs and MPAs elected from Nowshera.

Constructed at a cost of Rs777 million, the 115-foot-high and 697-foot-wide dam is expected to bring 930 acres of barren land under cultivation by providing 4.65 cusecs of irrigation water.

Additionally, a 6.15-kilometer-long canal has been constructed to facilitate irrigation in adjacent villages. Apart from irrigation, the dam will also improve water storage and supply for domestic use.

It is set to provide 0.75 cusecs of drinking water, benefitting a population of 22,000 people.