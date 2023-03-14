ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on Tuesday contested the non-bailable arrest warrants that had been issued against him by a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad in connection with a case involving the threat to a female judge.

The PTI legal team submitted the case to Assistant Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani since Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood was on vacation when it was filed with Sikandar Khan, the court’s appointed judge. Naeem and Intizar Haider Panjutha were members of the PTI legal team.

Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was given non-bailable arrest warrants by senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim due to his persistent failure to appear in court. At a rally in F9 Park on August 20, 2022, the former prime minister threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups with dire consequences for what he called their “biassed” attitude towards his party. As a result, the case against the former prime minister was filed with Margalla police station in the federal capital.

Imran claimed that Judge Zeba knew that party leader Shahbaz Gill was being tortured while he was being held in prison but refused to grant him bail. A terrorist case was filed against the former prime minister after Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed accused him of threatening the extra sessions judge.

Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim presided over the session and gave the police the order to detain the former premier and bring him before the court by March 29. The judge stated that during the subsequent hearing, the court would hear arguments on a petition asking for Imran to be dismissed from the case.