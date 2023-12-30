Peshawar: The Election Commission has filed a review appeal in the Peshawar High Court on the decision regarding PTI’s election symbol.

The Election Commission’s lawyer has filed two separate petitions in the Peshawar High Court, one of which is related to PTI’s intra-party elections and electoral symbol, in which the Election Commission has appealed to the court to review the decision.

Apart from this, the Election Commission has filed another application in which the court has been requested to set up a divisional bench for hearing the application during the holidays.

It should be noted that the Election Commission annulled the intra-party election of Tehreek-e-Insaf as against the constitution, after which PTI was stripped of its bat symbol, however, Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the commission’s decision in the Peshawar High Court.

The Peshawar High Court suspended PTI intra-party elections and the Electoral Commission on electoral symbols and reinstated Tehreek-e-Insaf without electoral symbols.

The court had said in its verdict that the first divisional bench which will be constituted after the court vacation will hear the case further.