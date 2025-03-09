Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district Peshawar has expressed serious reservations over the use of Peshawar funds in other districts and has informed the Chief Minister in this regard and appealed to the members of the assembly to play a role in it.

According to the details, a meeting of PTI district Peshawar was held yesterday. Former Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Sajid Nawaz and Shandandana Gulzar and officials from different areas attended the meeting. Party workers said that Peshawar is the stronghold of PTI and PTI has won from Peshawar in the last three elections, but now Peshawar is being neglected in development works and mega projects, which is an injustice to this city.

Party workers further said that the elected representatives should now play their role in this and raise their voice for it because the people have elected them, no further negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

In the meeting, the officials said that steps should be taken to provide clean drinking water to the people of Peshawar. Concern was expressed over the performance of WSSP in the meeting. An appeal was made to solve the problems of Peshawar on a priority basis in the meeting, and that the streets of the city should be repaired, while improving the street lights and completing the Safe City Project were also demanded.

The meeting also demanded steps to improve the real estate business. In the meeting, serious reservations were expressed over the use of Peshawar district funds in other districts and it was said that Peshawar is a central city, it is compared to Lahore, Islamabad and other cities, therefore, it was also demanded to beautify the city and start mega projects.

In the meeting, the workers said that facilities should be created for those doing business in Peshawar city, concrete steps should be taken to establish law and order, the workers said in the meeting why our district funds are being used in other districts.

In this regard, PTI leader Irfan Saleem said that the meeting held in Peshawar was at the party level. In the meeting, the workers expressed their concerns. Our complaint is with the provincial government as well as the assembly members. Solving the problems of Peshawar takes time. Development works in Peshawar have been pending for 10 years.

On the other hand, PTI Information Secretary Adeel Iqbal, when contacted, told Express that this matter is in the notice of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and he has assured to address the concerns of the workers.