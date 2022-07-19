ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry stated on Tuesday that the PTI may forbid Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar from entering the province the next week once it establishes its government in Punjab.

The PTI leader made his remarks at a news conference in the nation’s capital following a statement made by the interior minister yesterday night that claimed five PTI MPs could “disappear” during the election for Punjab’s chief minister.

The PTI candidate Pervez Elahi is anticipated to win the election on July 22 following the party’s resounding victory in the Punjab by-elections on Sunday, which made it the largest party in the provincial legislature.The PTI leader argued that Sanaullah’s remarks from last night should result in an instant ban from the CM election session, according to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

A day after the PTI forms a government in the province on July 22, according to Fawad, the party may forbid Sanaullah and Tarar from entering Punjab if Mazari doesn’t comply.

The government was also criticised by the former information minister for bringing “fake cases” against the PTI leadership during the Punjab by-elections and the events leading up to the Fawad said that Sikandar Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner, should resign since he had “little time remaining” before being fired.

According to the former federal minister, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) needs to be reorganised and new officials with the backing of all political parties need to be appointed.

The PTI is prepared to speak with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but only after he sets the date for the forthcoming general election,