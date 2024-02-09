Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won more than 150 seats in the general elections and claimed to form the federal government.

PTI leader Bir Sturgohar released a video statement on social media and said that Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in more than 150 seats.

Barrister Gauhar said that according to the details that have come from the polling station, there is a lead of 150 votes, the election results are usually announced by 12 o’clock, and according to the Election Act, the results have to be announced by 2 o’clock.

He said that we are not being given the result, peace be upon the supporter, the supporter should remain in the RO office till form 47, they will form the next government in KPK and the federation.

General Elections: PP and PTI-backed independent candidates won one seat each in the National Assembly

It should be noted that the polling process for the general elections continued on Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm and millions of people exercised their right to vote.

After the polling in the general elections in the country, the counting of votes and the results are going on.

Independent candidates supported by PP and PTI have won one seat each in the National Assembly