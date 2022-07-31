ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided on Saturday to relocate a mention against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan in the judicial commission, accusing him of meeting leaders of the rulers Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is anticipated to rule on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-(PTI) Insaf’s funding case within a fortnight (PML-N).

With majorities in both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, the PTI will also succeed in getting motions against the CEC approved.

Additionally, the party will run for 11 seats in the National Assembly that have just been denotified by the ECP.

Political leaders meeting with the CEC was regular, according to sources in the ECP, however the PTI had the most leaders meet with the CEC.

They said that a meeting between the PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the CEC took place just a few weeks ago and lasted for about an hour.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) criticised the PTI’s intention to move a reference and referred to it as a “effort to blackmail” the panel.



Saleem Mandviwalla, the head of the PPP, claimed that the PTI was attempting to delay a judgement in the subject of illegal fundingWhat took place that caused Mr. Khan to lose faith in the CEC? Despite our concerns, we will support the ECP.