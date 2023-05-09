Imran Khan has arrested by rangers on a number of charges, including spreading false information about the COAS and ISI serving officers.

The paramilitary forces in the Al-Qadir trust case arrested the former premier under section 9-A of the NAB Ordinance 1999 while he continued to rant about his opponents and state institutions.

Initial reports indicate that Khan, 70, was taken by a paramilitary truck with a double cabin, and after the news, Khan’s followers are attempting to prevent his arrest.

IHC takes notice

The Islamabad High Court took notice of the former prime minister’s arrest shortly after it occurred and summoned the attorney general of Pakistan and the inspector general of police in Islamabad.

In addition, he ordered the second attorney general to find out right away who was responsible for the arrest and to appear before the court in 15 minutes.

The chief judge said that “action will be taken against the Prime Minister and Ministers if an investigation needs to be conducted.”

Tell us in which case the arrest was made, Justice Farooq continued.

The Islamabad advocate general then asked the court to extend the time allotted for the hearing from 15 minutes to 30 minutes, but the plea was denied and he was told to appear in 15 minutes.