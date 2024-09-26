The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance in the Supreme Court.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan filed the petition, naming the federal government, the Ministry of Law, and the Secretary to the President as respondents.

The petition argued that the amendment ordinance contradicted fundamental rights and the Constitution, asserting that it undermines the independence of the judiciary.

The petitioner requested that the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance be declared null and void.

Additionally, the petition requested a stay on the formation of a new judges committee for bench assignments until a final decision is made, and called for the reinstatement of the previous Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Judges Committee.