The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bail in the case of the Quetta murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The court has pleaded with the PTI chairman to fix the petition’s hearing for today.

Yesterday, the PTI chairman was proposed as a suspect in the murder of attorney Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The day before yesterday, unidentified assailants shot and killed the lawyer at Quetta Airport.

Abdul Razzaq Shar’s son filed a lawsuit against PTI leader Imran Khan and claimed that his father was murdered at Khan’s direction. Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot and died in a drive-by shooting in Quetta on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the government and the PTI battled accusations over who was to blame for the incident, each claiming the other was complicit in the killing.

Attaullah Tarar, a close adviser to the prime minister, said that Imran ordered the lawyer’s death so he could avoid prosecution for treason. Raoof Hassan, a spokesman for the PTI, accused Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of carrying out the murder.

Recall that Shar had petitioned the Balochistan High Court with a constitutional complaint against the PTI leader, requesting that the ex-premier be put on trial for high treason in accordance with Article 6. In his petition, he demanded that Imran Khan be tried under Article 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s recommendation that they be prosecuted for forcibly dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022 after the joint opposition had moved a no-trust motion against the PTI administration.

At the Shaheed Jamil police station in Quetta, Pakistan, on June 6, the first information report (FIR) was filed in response to the complaint of Shar’s son, attorney Siraj Ahmed.