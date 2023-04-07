Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is the subject of a new complaint that was filed against him on Friday in Islamabad.

After the government filed a complaint alleging that Imran Khan had incited insurrection and damaged the reputation of police officers, a case was opened against him at the Ramna police station.

Imran Khan was accused of making unfounded claims against officials of public organisations and attempting to discredit them by using their names, according to the FIR.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and other leaders were once again called into the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday to discuss issues involving PTI leaders in Punjab.

Only Asad Umar, a PTI leader, recorded his remarks prior to the JIT.

In addition to Imran Khan, the PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Ejaz Chaudhary, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Farrukh Habib, Mian Mehmoodul Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid have also been called in for a third time by the JIT.