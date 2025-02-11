Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub announced to raise the issue of general elections 2024 and the 26th Amendment before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation.

In a statement, Omar Ayub said that we will present our position in the Judicial Commission meeting of the IMF delegation, and we will place the entire issue of what happened in the elections before the IMF delegation.

Omar Ayub said that we will place all the issues that have arisen due to the 26th Amendment before the IMF delegation.

It should be remembered that a special 6-member delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi. Sources said that the Chief Justice will brief the IMF delegation about the judicial system and reforms in it.