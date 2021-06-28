ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), has signed strategic contracts with Huawei Technologies Pakistan for the transformation of its IP Edge and Optical Transport Network(OTN).

Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone and Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the contract during a ceremony held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad. Jafar Khalid, GCTIO (Development), PTCL & Ufone, Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan,also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both organizations.

Aimed to meet the exponential growth in traffic, this transformation involves modernization of existing inter-city and long-haul network, with a state-of-the-art OTN network.Combined with the existing Optical Transport Network backbone, PTCL long-haul capacitywill become MultipleTerabits per seconds, capable of delivering better services across the country.

Furthermore,PTCL, in-line with its vision to revolutionize widespread availability of IP connectivity in Pakistan, will deploy a Unified IP Edge network, spreading across more than 130 sites, for providing next generation IP services.This upgradation, along with PTCL’s recently modernizedMulti-Service Core & Internet Gateway network, will enable provisioning of high-speed& reliable ICT services across Corporate, Carrier & Consumers segments, supporting future customer-end demands of 100-400Gigabit per second scalability.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone,said, “PTCL continues to transform its network with scalable architecture and futuristic technologies, to meet growing bandwidth demand from our subscribers, corporate and carrier customers.

We are glad to partner with Huawei on this strategic initiative, that will go a long way in enabling the widespread availability of quality ICT Services across Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, said, “We greatly value our long-term relationship with PTCL Group, and continue to support its vision for technological evolution.

PTCL is playing a leading role in enhancing customer experience through innovation, and definitely thisnetwork transformation will empower and exceed customer expectations in times to come.” Being the national flagship carrier, PTCL is fully committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan, by further strengthening its commitment for continual network infrastructure evolution and resolve for consistent improvement ofour valued customer experience.