ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), national flagship carrier in the country and PAKSAT, the national satellite company have announced the signing of a strategic partnership to develop and deliver state-of-the-art integrated satellite services in addressing the ever-evolving national needs of private and public sector in Pakistan.

Major General Amer Nadeem HI(M), Chairman SUPARCO, Sadaquat Liaquat, CEO PAKSAT Int’l Pvt Ltd,Hatem Bamatraf,President &Group CEOPTCL, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL,along with key industry leaders and officials from both companies attended the signing ceremony.

Under the partnership, PTCL will be able to provide its national and international customers with a seamless connectivity through Pakistan-owned satellites, which are connected with redundant satellite hubs and the largest fiber backbone across Pakistan.

Through this initiative PTCL will enable PAKSAT as its partner for national satellite bandwidth requirements, while, PAKSAT will support PTCL in deployment of the existing services of PAKSAT as well as their upcoming innovative services. This partnership willensureinstallation of satellite projects with a special focus on satellite gatewayof Ka-Band and IoT space.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL,said, “This partnership will enable PTCL to serve its customers with seamless connectivity through Pakistan-owned satellite. This will help us playa pivotal role in driving digital transformation and technological revolution in Pakistan.Itwill create synergies to connectwidely separated geographical areas with modern communication facilities,thus meeting customer expectations.”

Sadaqat Liaqat, CEO PAKSAT said, “Together PTCL and PAKSAT will be able to bridge the digital divide in Pakistan by connecting businesses and communities in the underserved areas. With the new satellite MM1 coming online, this will prove to be the key enabler of digital transformation in Pakistan.This technology will also help corporate sector and government institutions in the areas of IoT, telemetry and high-speed internet, where PTCL already has a vast experience.” PTCL continues to develop such partnerships that enable innovation and transformation to realize the vision of a Digital Pakistan.