ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has revised the monthly tariff of landline and broadband connections from January 1, 2024.

PTCL announced this on Friday and also sent a message to its customers across the country that the monthly tariff has been increased by over 10 percent.

PTCL sources say that the increase in tariff up to 10% will be applicable from January 1, 2024.

PTCL says that the new tariff will be implemented from January 1 following the increase in the cost of several businesses.