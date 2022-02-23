ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is expected to be finalized on March 4.

The signing of the agreement will take place during Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan on March 3 to facilitate bilateral and transit trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and enhance the connectivity with Afghanistan, the adviser said.

Dawood made these remarks while talking to the media along with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov after meeting the country’s top CEOs from different sectors in Islamabad.

The agenda of the meeting stated how the Ministry of Commerce can increase the exports from the textile, food, IT, and pharmaceuticals sectors and how these sectors can establish working relationships with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states.

The adviser said that the Uzbek president would visit Pakistan from March 2-3 to discuss ways to improve bilateral, economic, and trade relations and sign various trade agreements.