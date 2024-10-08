ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) says that by the end of October, internet disruptions and slowdowns will be over.

According to Express News, PTA officials say that the installation and upgrading of Web Management System (WMS) will be completed by October 20. By installing WMS, attacks on the Internet system will also be prevented.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the capacity of 8 to 9 terabytes can be managed with the upgrade. According to PTA officials, the installation of the management system started in 2019.