Pakistanis, already grappling with sluggish internet, now face potential further disruptions as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning regarding the non-renewal of Long-Distance International (LDI) operators’ licenses.

This issue could significantly impact mobile and internet services, as well as ATM functionality across the country.

A PTA document highlights that 50 per cent of mobile traffic and 10 per cent of internet traffic could be disrupted due to the licensing impasse. The report also warns that numerous mobile towers may become non-operational, potentially rendering 40 per cent of ATMs out of service.

Additionally, global communications with Pakistan could suffer as rerouting services to other operators might hinder international traffic.

According to ARY News, the root of the problem lies in a dispute between telecom companies and the Ministry of IT over outstanding dues.

The ministry’s steering committee has so far been unable to devise a plan for settling these payments, leading the PTA to make the renewal of licenses contingent upon the clearance of these dues.

Notably, licenses for three to four LDI companies have already expired, with several more set to lapse in the coming months. In response, some companies have taken legal action to keep their services running.

The document further discloses that nine telecom companies owe the Ministry of IT a combined Rs24 billion, along with an additional Rs54 billion in late payment surcharges.

It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan is currently experiencing internet service disruptions linked to the implementation of internet firewalls at the country’s main internet gateways.

While these firewalls are intended to monitor and filter online traffic, authorities assert that they also have the capability to trace the origin of objectionable content.