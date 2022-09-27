Over 1.1 million social media accounts were allegedly posting unlawful content and waging a hate campaign against government institutions, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which also blocked the accounts.

About 10,500 of the 1.2 million social network IDs for whom complaints were made were found to be innocent, and action is being taken against the remaining 1.1 million who were blocked after receiving complaints for up to 1.2 million of them. Apparently, in response to public concerns about illegal social media postings, the regulatory body acted.

A table with statistics about PTA’s actions against a sizable number of social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, etc. is provided below.PTA stated separately that it is coordinating with telecom companies to guarantee prompt restoration of telecom services in flood-affected areas. Floods are said to have damaged 3,386 sites, and thus far 3,251 of those have been repaired.