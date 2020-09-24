PTA asks TikTok to block indecent content for viewership in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has again asked TikTok, one of the leading short video-sharing applications, to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral and nude content for viewership in Pakistan.In a statement on Thursday, the PTA said that it has done so keeping in view the negative effects of indecent, immoral and nude content available on the platform According to the statement, the PTA has approached TikTok to immediately ensure blocking of objectionable content and to prevent the usage of its platform for disseminating illegal content. In addition, the platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove indecent and immoral content failing which necessary action will be taken under the law. Earlier on August 31, Chairman PTA Major Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok in view of the growing concerns in the society with respect to contents on the platform. The chairman had acknowledged the recent efforts of the TikTok administration for taking down the indecent contents. He had asked the platform to put in place stronger content monitoring and moderation mechanisms so that the unlawful material is not accessible within Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that on September 7, a citizen filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), seeking the court’s directives for the authorities concerned to impose strict censorship on TikTok and other such video-sharing applications in the country. A similar plea had been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives for the federal authorities to ban the app in the country. TLTP