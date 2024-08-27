The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on Tuesday again on a positive note but investors and traders seemed jittery after yesterday’s episode.

At the start of trading on the second day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index inched to 78,616 points with an addition of mere 45 points.

But at around 10:30 am, the index went down by -18.34 to 78,552.71.

On Monday, the PSX ended in the negative zone with the KSE-100 index at 78,571 points, a decrease of 230 points.