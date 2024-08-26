The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Monday and breached psychological barrier of 79,000 points.
On the first day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index gained 199.64 points in the early to go up to 79,001.07.
The PSX had witnessed a see-saw trend last week and closed at 78,801 after gaining just eight points.
