The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) failed to reverse negative trend on Tuesday as bears continued to rule the floor.

On the second day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index witnessed a decline of 314.93 points to 77,515.41 points at around midday.

The PSX saw a bullish start yesterday, but ended the day in the negative zone losing 215 points to 77,830 points.

Meanwhile, the US dollar continued its fall in the interbank trade as Pak rupee gained four paisas to 278.40.