Pakistan State Oil (PSO) stopped fuel supply to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) due to non-payment of dues, which affected flights. Dues dispute between PSO and PII escalated, PSO stopped fuel supply to PIA at Multan, Sukkur, and Gilgit Airports due to non-payment of dues.

Confirming the cancellation of flights, a PIA spokesperson said that PIA has canceled 14 flights operated on Monday. According to the spokesman, two-way flights from Multan to Karachi, Islamabad, and Gilgit to Islamabad have been canceled.

According to sources, PIA has to pay Rs 65 crore to PSO as per schedule, the management has sought help from the government to get out of the financial crisis.

PIA sources say that 7 billion rupees are needed immediately. Several letters have been written to the Ministry of Aviation, but no relief could be found. On the other hand, due to the non-operation of PIA flights, private airlines have increased domestic fares.