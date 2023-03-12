RAWALPINDI: The 29th match of Pakistan Super League season 8 will take place today at Pindi Cricket Stadium between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

To move up to second place in the standings, Shadab-led United must win today’s game. The team didn’t perform well in their previous match since their star player Azam Khan was injured.

On the other side, Zalmi enter the match having suffered a four-wicket loss to Multan Sultans in their previous contest. Given that they were unable to successfully defend totals above 240 in their last two games, Zalmi must concentrate on their bowling.

With four victories in nine games, the team captained by flashy hitter and star player is currently in fourth place on the points chart. They must win today’s game to guarantee their place in the tournament’s knockout rounds.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s surface favoured batsmen, making it difficult for pacers to contain huge totals after numerous sides scored more than 200 runs in earlier games.

Squads

Islamabad United: Hasan Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), and Azam Khan (wk)

Peshawar Zalmi: Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Dasun Shanaka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk)