HBL Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has gifted captain Babar Azam a valuable gift for scoring a stunning century against Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 8 runs in the thirteenth match of Pakistan Super League 9 on Monday.

Playing first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, Zalmi captain Babar Azam remained unbeaten by scoring 111 runs, Babar Azam’s 63-ball innings included 2 sixes and 14 fours.

In response to the target, the Islamabad team could score 193 runs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announced to gift a valuable car to Babar Azam for scoring a brilliant century against Islamabad United.

While issuing a statement on social media, Javed Afridi uploaded a picture of the precious car and announced to gift it to Babar Azam.

Javed Afridi wrote that Babar Azam will drive this model car for the first time which is manufactured in Pakistan.

It should be noted that this was Babar Azam’s second century in PSL.