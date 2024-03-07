Former West Indian legend and mentor of Quetta Gladiators in PSL, Sir Vivian Richards says that Pakistan Super League is getting better every year, quality players of the world are participating in it.

While giving an interview to Geo News, Vivian Richards said that there is immense and incredible cricket talent in Pakistan, having PSL gives a great opportunity to these players and if successful, young players would have an opportunity around the world. Is.

He said that PSL has played an important role in promoting young cricketers, the basis of success in cricket is hard work, hard work helps to perform again after failure.

He said that Quetta’s young batsman Khawaja Nafi plays his cricket fearlessly, seeing the talent of Khawaja Nafi at this age, one feels that he will go far.

Apart from this, he said that what Sarfaraz Ahmed does is emotionally attached to him, I have always been his fan, he plays a very positive role in the team, it is useful to be with him, whether he is captain or not. His role is important.

Sir Vivian Richards added that Babar Azam is a class batsman himself, he is not as aggressive as other batsmen but still gets the job done. There is style, Babar’s style is appreciated by watching him play.

Vivian Richards said that I love Pakistan but I think West Indies have more chance in T20 World Cup. West Indies have immense talent in T20 format. Remembered, if you mature in Test cricket, other formats seem easy.