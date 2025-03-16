The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to fill its coffers with new PSL teams, with hopes of selling a team for Rs 2 to 2.5 billion annually.

According to details, after the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), several other contracts, including the franchise, will be extended or changed. During the 10-year contract, the teams will remain 6, but from the 11th season of 2026, 2 new franchises will be added, while contracts with existing teams will also be reviewed.

Under which the fee will be increased, they have the option to retain the franchise or refuse if they do not want the extension of the contracts, however, no one refused and the board has also informed the decision. Now, after evaluating the event and franchises, the new fee will be decided.

In this regard, the services of a reputable audit company will be taken. The PCB had fixed the dollar rate at Rs 170, and fees are charged accordingly. Now the dollar has reached Rs 282. The annual fee of the most expensive team, Multan Sultans, is Rs 1.08 billion ($6.3 million).

The franchise is continuously losing money and this amount increases further after other expenses. In the next period, the team’s value could increase by 25% to about Rs 1.5 billion. Karachi Kings were sold for $2.6 million, Lahore Qalandars for $2.5 million, Peshawar Zalmi for $1.6 million, Islamabad United for $1.5 million and Quetta Gladiators for $1.1 million.

However, for new teams, the board hopes that a franchise will be sold for $7 to $10 million. In Pakistani currency, this amount is between 2 and 2.5 billion rupees. A major stakeholder company in Pakistan cricket wants to buy a team with a partner. An organization involved in Grade 2 cricket also has a similar desire.

Recently, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and League CEO Salman Naseer met with some personalities in the US, 2 of whom have shown interest in taking the team.

Some Pakistanis living in the UK also want to join the race, but who is serious will be known only when the time comes. Under the current revenue model, all franchises get the same share from the central pool, regardless of their fees. The existing teams fear that their share will be reduced with the arrival of new franchises.

However, board sources say that after this season, all important contracts including title sponsorship and broadcast will be reviewed, which will increase the central pool.

On the other hand, some circles are also saying that when Multan Sultans has to bear a huge loss annually for a fee of Rs 1.8 billion, how will anyone make a profit if they buy the team for Rs 2 to 2.5 billion? Maybe the way the Shoon Group left Multan Sultans in the past, maybe the owner of the new team will not do the same, so the PCB should deal with a big party that is very financially stable.