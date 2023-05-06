The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed moving the event to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the future, but the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have objected to the idea.

The proposal was made a day earlier during a meeting of the PCB governing council chaired by Najam Sethi of its management committee.

Franchises were informed by board representatives on the advantages of holding the league in the gulf country.

PCB expressed their worries about increased security costs and a lack of spectator interest at various sites in Pakistan. The league will attract more foreign cricket players if it is held in the UAE, according to the board.

The only league in the nation has been continued at home, although the franchises have opposed the concept.

Franchises also couldn’t come to an agreement on the league’s expansion by two further teams. They think there are already a finite number of players.

Additionally, PCB reported that the eighth season of the PSL generated healthy income, which will eventually be distributed to the franchises.

After defeating Multan Sultans in the PSL championship game, Lahore Qalandars successfully defended their title this season.