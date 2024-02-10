The trophy unveiling ceremony of the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League will be held on Tuesday, February 13.

Preparations for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League are going on in full swing, in this regard, the opening ceremony of the trophy will be held on February 13 in Lahore.

According to sources, a golf course and an amusement park are under consideration for the unveiling ceremony of the trophy and the venue for the unveiling will be finalized in the next couple of days. All captains and franchise owners will also be invited to the event.

In this regard, the sources say that the opening ceremony of PSL 9 will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium like last time, where the singer of PSL’s official anthem, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, will perform.

According to sources, the PSL curtain raiser ceremony will be held before the first match.

Sources further said that spectacular fireworks will also be displayed on the occasion of the opening ceremony.

It should be noted that Pakistan Super League 9 is starting from February 17.