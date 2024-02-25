In the 10th match of the 9th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars by 2 wickets after an interesting match.

In the match played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars to bat.

Playing first, Lahore Qalandars scored 175 runs for 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In response, Karachi Kings achieved the target of 176 runs with the loss of 8 wickets on the last ball.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s innings in Lahore’s innings was remarkable.

Lahore opener Sahibzada Farhan played an unbeaten innings of 72 runs off 45 balls, Sahibzada Farhan’s innings included 4 sixes and 4 fours.

Apart from them, George Landa remained unbeaten with 26 runs, Reci van der Dawson also scored 26 runs.

Shai Hope scored 21 runs and Jahandad Khan scored 12 runs.

Mir Hamzah, Hasan Ali and Tabriz Shamsi took 2 wickets each for Karachi Kings.

In response, Karachi Kings completed the target of 176 runs on the last ball.

Kieron Pollard of Karachi Kings scored 58 runs and Shoaib Malik scored 39 runs.

Apart from them, Mohammad Nawaz scored 15 runs, Shaan Masood scored 10 runs and James Vince scored 8 runs.

Zaman Khan and Ahsan Hafeez dismissed 2 players for Lahore Qalandars.

It should be noted that the defending champions Lahore Qalandars have not won a single match in the event so far and have faced defeat in all four matches.

Karachi Kings have played 3 matches out of which they have won 2 and lost 1