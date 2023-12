Imad Wasim of Karachi Kings and Hasan Ali of Islamabad United have changed teams for the upcoming season of PSL 9.

Imad Wasim joined Islamabad United in PSL 9 while fast bowler Hasan Ali moved to Karachi Kings.

Mirza Tahir of Lahore Qalandars moved from the Gold to the Silver category.

Islamabad United’s Roman Raees also moved from the gold to the silver category.

Apart from this, Mirhamza of Karachi Kings also moved from the gold to the silver category