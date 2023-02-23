Peshawar Zalmi will play Islamabad United in the season eight’s 12th game of the Pakistan Super League on Thursday. Today at 7 o’clock, the game will begin.

The Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm are in third place on the points table after winning two of their three games. In this year’s Twenty20 league, Islamabad United triumphed in one of the two games.

After a recent victory over the Quetta Gladiators, Team Zalmi is now battling Islamabad.Zalmi defeated Gladiators with ease thanks to Usman Qadir’s valour and James Neesham’s heroics.

With a new blow against Multan Sultans, the current table-toppers, Islamabad United enters the match. The Shadab-led team hopes to make a comeback against today’s challenging foe.

Batters benefit from the pitch at NSK. The team that wins the toss will attempt to open the batting order.

Thus far, 19 games have been played between the two teams. Zalmi won 9 games, Islamabad United won the same number, and one game was a tie.

Squads

Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, and Arshad Iqbal are Peshawar Zalmi.

Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (starter), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, and Colin Munro are Islamabad United.