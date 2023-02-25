As planned, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight matches will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the temporary Punjab administration are anticipated to reach an agreement today.

Dr. Javed Akram, the interim government’s minister of health, has reaffirmed that the PSL games won’t be moved from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The interim Punjab government requested PKR 500 million from PCB in order to host the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Punjabi government has already received PKR 50 million from the board for food bills.

The remaining PKR 450 million are currently being sought by the provincial government for lighting and security objectives. The board is currently thinking about moving the Punjab leg of PSL 8 to Karachi Pakistan order to save these costs.

The temporary Punjabi government has reportedly chosen to be flexible with regard to lighting, security, and other costs. The Punjabi government will cover 60% of the bill payment costs, while the PCB will cover 40% of them.

PCB and officials of the temporary administration will resolve this issue today.

On the Friday meeting between the aforementioned parties, PCB vehemently refused to pay the PKR 450 million in bills for security, electricity, and other charges that the government had given them.