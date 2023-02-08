Cricket fans anticipate knowing the identities of the singers who will grace this year’s song as the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League approaches.

The names of the Pakistani artists performing on this season’s anthem have been revealed after months of anticipation.

The Pakistan Super League announced that acclaimed vocalists Asim Azhar, Shai Gill, and Faris Shafi performed the official anthem for the PSL8.

Abdullah Siddiqui, a teenage composer, wrote the unnamed national anthem. The music will be released in a few days, according to internet rumours.

Siddiqui will once again produce the PSL anthem, as he did the year before with Atif Aslam and Aima Baig with the song “Agay Dekh.”

The anthem for this year’s PSL will be anything but straightforward thanks to the powerful vocals of the Pasoori singer, the soulful singing of Habibi, and Faris Shafi’s rap.