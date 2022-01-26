The Pakistan Super League (PSL) receives huge applause from people worldwide every season for producing world-class bowlers. There are many bowlers who, with their top-class talent, have impressed. But Peshawar Zalmi’s pacer Wahab Riaz has taken the most wickets and is way ahead of everyone.

Peshawar Zalmi’s lead-bowler, Wahab, has been representing the Zalmi’s since the first edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) marquee event. Wahab tops the list with 94 wickets in 67 matches at an average of 19.61 and has an economy of 7.38. The left-arm pacer’s best bowling figures are 4/17.

The second bowler on the list is Hasan Ali, who also represented Peshawar Zalmis for the first five editions of the PSL before moving to Islamabad United for the sixth edition in December 2020.

In 54 matches played, Hasan took 72 wickets at an average of 20.88, with an economy of 7.33. The 27-year-old’s best bowling figures are 4/15.

Hasan also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a season. He achieved the feat in 2019 when he took 25 wickets in 13 matches for Peshawar Zalmi.

The third-highest wicket-taker is bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who has also been representing the two-time PSL champions Islamabad United. Faheem joined Islamabad United in 2018.

He played 39 matches for Islamabad United, during which he took 55 wickets at an average of 18.94, with an economy of 7.84. The right-arm pacer’s best bowling figures are 6/19.

The fourth bowler highest wicket-taker is Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz. Nawaz has been one of the main players of Gladiators and has been representing them since the first edition of the PSL.

In 61 matches, the left-arm spin bowler has taken 55 wickets at an average of 26.30 and has an economy of 7.17. His best bowling figures are 4/13.

The fifth and last bowler on our list is ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, representing Karachi Kings since 2016. Amir has played 59 matches for the Kings, took 54 wickets at an average of 29.59, and has an economy of 7.38. The 29-year-old’s best bowling figures are 4/25.