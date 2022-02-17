Following severe backlash over the Karachi King’s failure to claim a single win and Babar Azam’s disappointing performance in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League, Azam Siddique, has finally come to the skipper’s defense.

The Karachi Kings went through a terrible PSL 2022 campaign, losing all the matches they played. They made history Wednesday night as they became the first team to witness eight consecutive defeats in the league stages of the six-team PSL tournament.

Azam Siddique — who is always bucking his son up regardless of how well or otherwise he performs — opened up on the matter in his latest Instagram post, but with a positive mindset.

Siddique admitted that Babar is out of form these days, but said that the star cricketer of the nation never panics.

“He neither stops working hard nor does he despair of Allah’s mercy.”

Siddique said that Babar is trying his best but it is known that even the best of the best sportsmen get out of form.

He said that they are content with God’s will and pray that may the Almighty restore Babar’s form soon before the national squad faces Australia in the upcoming home series.