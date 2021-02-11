Karachi: The online registration of tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six has started,

The cricket avid fans have started registration on the e-ticketing platform Bookme.pk to watch the thrilling encounters at National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium.

Fans will first have to first subscribe on the platform by entering name, email address and contact number.

The venues will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, PCB has also prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming cricket extravaganza.

According to sources, PCB has also forwarded the SOPs to the Ministry of Health and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

The announcement will be made after the approval of the health Ministry and NCOC. Once approved, online booking of tickets, ticket prices and other matters will be announced too.

It must be noted that PSL 6 will start with defending champions Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators taking on each other in the opening fixture.