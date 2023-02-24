The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called a last-minute meeting with the owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to discuss transferring the league’s Lahore and Rawalpindi matches to Karachi in order to save money, according to sources.

Today, the meeting will take place in Lahore.

A demand for Rs. 500 million from the provincial government of Punjab reportedly prompted the board to contemplate relocating the matches of the following leg to Karachi.

The decision was made, according to sources, in order to save money. The Sindh government is not charging the PCB anything to stage PSL games in Karachi, according to the sources.

They added that the PCB has already given the Punjab government Rs. 50 million in payment for food and drink. The board is being pushed by the provincial government to pay the final Rs450 million as quickly as possible.

This season, Karachi was supposed to host nine PSL games, with the final one taking place on February 26 at the National Bank Cricket Arena between the host team Karachi Kings and table-toppers Multan Sultan (NBCA).

According to the original schedule, the league’s remaining matches will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi beginning on February 26.

With 11 games, Rawalpindi is home to the majority of PSL 8 games this year.

Whereas Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the tournament’s crucial semifinal and championship matches.

March 19 is the date of the final.