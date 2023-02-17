Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi will perform in Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2023 anthem, “Zalmi Raalal,” the team announced on Friday.

By including Mahira Khan in the teaser video for the PSL 8 anthem, Zalmi also announced her as its Brand Ambassador. The anthem’s whole video has not yet been made public.

According to a Peshawar Zalmi official statement, “Mahira Khan has a sizable global fan base thanks to her powerful talent, charisma, and commitment to her profession. Mahira Khan’s appointment as the Zalmi brand ambassador is one that Peshawar Zalmi is extremely proud of.”

Zalmi Peshawar The anthem video also features head coach Darren Sammy and captain Babar Azam.

It should be mentioned that Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by two runs on Tuesday at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi during the second PSL 2023 match.

The PSL 2023 matches began at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13 with Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars.

On March 19, the PSL championship game will take place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.