The Quetta Gladiators are currently placed fifth on the points table with six points after nine games in the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Although their chances of making it to the playoffs seem bleak, the team still has a chance to qualify for the next round if they win their last league-stage match against Multan Sultans by a significant margin. Additionally, they will require Islamabad United to beat Peshawar Zalmi by a considerable score on Sunday, since Zalmi can still qualify even if they lose by a close margin.

The Gladiators need to accumulate an additional 100 runs in their favor from the two matches mentioned above. Despite the odds, some of their players have delivered exceptional performances, such as Jason Roy who scored an outstanding 145 runs in their previous match against Zalmi.

It is important to note that the playoffs and final of PSL 8 will take place on March 15 in Lahore. The winning team will receive the Supernova Trophy and a cash prize of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive Rs48m. Lahore Qalandars will be attempting to become the first team to win back-to-back titles, whereas Islamabad United will be eyeing their third PSL title.

Remaining fixtures of PSL 8 are as follows: March 11: Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium March 12: Match 1— Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Match 2 — Lahore Qalandars vs. Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium March 15: Qualifier (1 vs. 2), Gaddafi Stadium March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 vs. 4), Gaddafi Stadium March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs. winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium