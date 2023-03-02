Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, stated on Thursday that criticism is constant and that no one can count on people to always be on their favor.

Speaking, Babar remarked that how we respond to criticism and develop is what matters most.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi said: “There will always be criticism, and it’s not always the case that people would speak favourably of you. I try to maintain a cheerful attitude in any situation. My confidence grows as I adopt a more positive outlook.”

Babar stated that he does not respond to criticism and added that he respects the viewpoint of his detractors because they each have a unique perspective on the world.

“I also try to learn new things throughout time since I have to adjust to how quickly things are changing. Every day, one cannot give their all. How you respond to that learning is important. We endeavour to fix the mistakes, “The excellent batter elucidated.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain added that his present experience in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been positive thus far. Our matches did not go as planned because of a few errors, but we made an effort to correct them, he added.

The star batter was asked about the new team, and she responded that since all of the players are professionals, it is best if they get along with one another right away.

“When we were on the Peshawar Zalmi team, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Akram and I were in constant contact. Thus, there was no difficulty “explained Babar.

The 28-year-old also mentioned that Darren Sammy, an accomplished cricketer and the captain of Zalmi, was a mentor to him.

Babar Azam thought that Pakistan benefited from the emergence of young bowlers like Ihsanullah when discussing the emerging potential discovered during the PSL.

These young athletes will improve as they play more, according to Babar. Yet, it was stated that consistency was required before the young players could be considered good.

The national team captain reflected on his performance and accomplishments from the previous year and said that 2022 was a fantastic year for him.

“All of it is a result of my work and the goals I’ve established. Babar stated that “receiving praise from the legends builds confidence,” adding that “Ricky Ponting must have sensed something when he commended my game.”

He claimed to have learned a lot from Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara while sharing a changing room with them.

“I questioned them when I had a question. They’ve both given me a lot to learn. I pay close attention to everyone and work to get better “Babar added.