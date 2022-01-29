The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its fever as it continues to dominate trends on social media since it started on Thursday.

Two matches are scheduled today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at 2 pm while the second match will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 7 pm.

Shaheen Shah Afraid-led Lahore Qalandar will play its first match of the league against defenders Sultans today, while Mohammad Rizwan & Co have already won their first match against Karachi Kings on Thursday.

In the second match of PSL on Friday, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by five wickets, starting their tournament on a positive note.